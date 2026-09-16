Boy, 9, Thrashed By Teacher At Jammu Madrasa, Rescued 30 Km Away

In a shocking case of child abuse, a 9-year-old boy was brutally thrashed by a teacher at a madrasa in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

The boy, son of a shepherd and a student of the madrasa, fled the institution after being brutally beaten by his teacher and was later found wandering alone nearly 30 kilometres away.

Locals spotted him with visible injury marks and alerted the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The CWC rescued the boy, provided him medical aid and counselling, and initiated legal proceedings.

The child claimed that such brutality was routine at the madrasa, alleging that many other children were also beaten on one pretext or another.

Officials said the madrasa administration and the accused teacher will face strict action under child protection laws. Police have been asked to register a case and investigate the incident.

"After the medical examination, we will produce the child before the Juvenile Justice Board. An FIR will be registered against the accused and stringent action will be taken," Pankaj Kumar, Kishtwar's Deputy Commissioner said.

Child rights activists condemned the incident and demanded stern punishment, stressing that places of learning cannot be allowed to become sites of torture.