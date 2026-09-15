3 Arrested In Crackdown On Lashkar-Backed Terror Support Network In J&K

In a major blow to the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir's Pir Panjal region, police have busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba-backed Over Ground Worker (OGW) module with the arrest of three key facilitators.

The accused, Zakir Hussain and Mohammad Azam, both residents of Kotcharwal Teryath, and Mohammad Mushtaq of Udhan Rajouri, were arrested during a crackdown on a terror support network allegedly aiding infiltrating terrorists.

Police said preliminary interrogation revealed their deep-rooted involvement in the terror network.

The trio allegedly provided logistical support, safe shelter, and transit routes to Pakistani terrorists operating in the region.

Investigators said the accused acted as guides, helping terror groups navigate treacherous mountain passes towards the Kashmir Valley. They are also suspected of providing logistical support in several high-profile attacks, including a brutal assault on civilians.

Police seized an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) based on information provided by one of the accused. The IED, which had allegedly been handed over by terrorists for safekeeping, was meant to be used in a targeted strike to spread panic in the area.

Senior officials said the arrests have exposed a crucial link in the cross-border terror network, and further interrogation is expected to reveal more associates and sleeper cells.

A wider manhunt is underway to trace the module's backward and forward linkages.