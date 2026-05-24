Kiran Bedi's "Unfortunate" Post On Eviction Notice For Delhi Gymkhana Club

The Centre directing the Gymkhana Club in Lutyens' Delhi to vacate its premises by June 5 has drawn criticism from former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, who termed the move "truly tragic" and said the institution is part of the city's "institutional and sporting heritage".

Reacting to the order issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to take over the 27.3-acre land parcel on 2, Safdarjung Road, Bedi wrote on X, "This is unfortunate. It is truly tragic. (Hope the proposal is reconsidered) Arun Jaitley got a new pool constructed during his lifetime. Some of the finest tennis matches have been played here."

She added, "So much history, so many memories, and generations of sporting excellence are associated with this place. The Delhi Gymkhana Club is not just a property - it is part of our institutional and sporting heritage. Change may be necessary, but history and legacy deserve thoughtful preservation. We can plan to add something new there too..."

The L&DO order stated that the land parcel, located in a "highly sensitive and strategic area" of the national capital, is critically required to strengthen and secure defence infrastructure and for other vital public security purposes.

According to the order, the L&DO will take over the premises on June 5.

"You are directed to hand over peaceful possession of the premises to the representatives of this office on the aforesaid date. In the event of non-compliance, possession shall be taken in accordance with law," the order said.

Originally founded on July 3, 1913, as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club, the institution was established to serve colonial administrators and military officers.

The word "Imperial" was dropped after Independence in 1947, while the existing structures were constructed in the 1930s.

In its May 22 communication to the club secretary, the L&DO said the premises had been leased to the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd for the specific purpose of maintaining a social and sporting club.

The land is essential to fulfil urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure and public-interest projects, integrated with the resumption of adjoining government lands, it said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Clause 4 of the lease deed, the President of India, through the Land and Development Office, hereby determines the lease and orders re-entry of the aforesaid premises with immediate effect," the order stated.

It also said that upon such re-entry, the entire plot of land measuring 27.3 acres, along with all buildings, structures, lawns and fittings, shall vest absolutely in the lessor, the President of India, through the L&DO.

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