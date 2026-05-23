Centre Orders Delhi Gymkhana Club To Hand Over Premises By June 5

The Centre has asked Gymkhana Club in Lutyens' Delhi to hand over the premises by June 5, citing that the 27.3-acre plot was required for "strengthening and securing defence infrastructure".

The order, issued by the Land & Development Office (L&DO) under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, stated that the premises, located in a highly sensitive and strategic area of Delhi, is critically required for the strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes.

Nestled in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi, the sprawling Delhi Gymkhana Club stands adjacent to the prime minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.

In its letter to the club's secretary on May 22, the L&DO said the premises situated at 2, Safdarjung Road, were leased to the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd (now known as Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd) for the specific purpose of maintaining a social and sporting club.

The land is essential to fulfil urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure and public-interest projects, integrated with the resumption of adjoining government lands, the L&DO said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Clause 4 of the Lease Deed, the President of India, through the Land & Development Office, hereby determines the lease and orders re-entry of the aforesaid premises with immediate effect," it stated.

"Upon such re-entry, the entire plot of land measuring 27.3 acres, along with all buildings, standing erections, structures, lawns, and fittings thereon, shall vest absolutely in the lessor, i.e., the President of India, through the Land & Development Office." According to the order, the premises will be taken over by the Land & Development Office on June 5.

"You are directed to hand over peaceful possession of the premises to the representatives of this office on the aforesaid date. In the event of non-compliance, possession shall be taken in accordance with law," it stated.

A member of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, Siddharth said the club would challenge the order through an appeal, asserting that there was no security or other threat linked to the premises.

"The next step will be to file an appeal against this order. The club is very old and has a large number of members. There is no security threat or any such concern," he said.

"As a member, I feel the observations made in the order should be reconsidered and such a situation should not have arisen," he added.

On being asked about the deadline given for vacating the premises, he said the club would comply if it was directed by the court.

"If it is a court order, then there will certainly be compliance. There is no doubt about that," he said.

The Delhi Gymkhana Club stands on one of the city's most valuable and strategically important land parcels, within the high-security administrative zone that houses several key central government and defence establishments.

Founded during the British era, the club began functioning at the site in 1913 under the name Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club. It was renamed the Delhi Gymkhana Club after India gained Independence, while the existing structures were constructed in the 1930s.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)