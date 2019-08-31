Kingpin Of Bitcoin Scam Worth Rs 485 Crore Murdered In Dehradun: Police

Kingpin of a bitcoin scam worth Rs 485 crore beaten to death in Dehradun: Cops (Representational Image)

The kingpin of a bitcoin scam worth Rs 485 crore that had its roots in Kerala was beaten to death by five of his associates in Dehradun, a senior police official said this morning.

The attackers tortured Abdul Shakoor till he fell unconscious and left the body at the emergency ward of a private hospital in Dehradun on Thursday night before fleeing. They were arrested on Friday, the officer said.

"The scam has its roots in Kerala and the kingpin, Abdul Shakoor, as well as his associates hail from the southern state," senior police officer in Dehradun Arun Mohan Joshi said.

The police officer added that a search was underway to arrest five more close aides of Abdul Shakoor - Ashique, Arshad, Yasin, Rehaab and Muneef.

Giving details, the police officer said, "(Abdul) Shakoor ran a bitcoin business and had allegedly collected around Rs 485 crore for investing in crypto-currency from residents of Pandikkad, Manjeri and Malappuram in Kerala."

"Shakoor's animosity with his team members started when he allegedly suffered losses in the business and escaped to Dehradun as people who had invested in bitcoins through his associates began chasing them for their money," police said.

"When his associates asked him about the money, Shakoor allegedly told them that his bitcoin account had been hacked. Not convinced, his associates hatched a plan to retrieve the password of his account.

They arrived in Dehradun, where Shakoor had been living in a rented house, and pressured him for the password. As Shakoor refused to give in, they began torturing him as they believed Shakoor still had hundreds of crores in his account and was deceiving them," police official Arun Joshi added.

"The torture continued, ultimately leading to Shakoor's death," police officials said, adding that the body had multiple injury marks.

"His killers took him to two hospitals in the city as he fell unconscious but when doctors at both facilities declared him dead, they fled leaving his body behind," Police officer Arun Joshi said.

"The accused are being interrogated even as the search for five others is on," police officials said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.