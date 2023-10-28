Kim Kardashian Creates A Stir With New 'Ultimate Nipple Bra' Ad

Reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian on Friday introduced SKIMS' Ultimate Nipple Bra. The latest version of the brand's popular push-up style includes a faux nipple for added visual impact, said Kim in her Instagram post, which also included a video featuring her.

In the campaign video, Kim Kardashian said, “The Earth's temperature is getting hotter and hotter. The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking. And I'm not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skill set to do their part. That is why I'm introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple, so no matter how hot it is, you'll always look cold.”

The Internet was divided over the Ultimate Nipple Bras, priced at $62, roughly Rs 5,200, with some expressing support and others showing disapproval.

A breast cancer survivor thanked Kim Kardashian for the new bra design, commenting, "As a breast cancer survivor, thank you."

“Women who have suffered from breast cancer and want that extra boost of confidence, are going to appreciate this so much? Also, girls who aren't the happiest with the girls on their chest from having kids etc! This is pretty innovative if you ask me!” another comment read.

Meanwhile, few others thought it was a joke. Someone wrote, “I thought this was a joke,” while another added, “For a second I thought it was an April Fools but it's October lol.”

One user disapproved of Kim using climate change as a marketing gimmick for fast fashion. The person wrote, “Please say sike… you lost me with this one Kim….using climate change as a punchline for the furthering of fast fashion marketing….these carbon removals you're promising better be bulletproof!! Talking carbon negative!!!!”

Kim Kardashian also added that a portion of the proceeds from the latest release will be contributed to a charitable cause. The caption read, “In addition to our investment in advancing carbon removal, SKIMS is proud to donate 10% of sales from our SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra, as a one-time donation, to @1percentftp - a global network with thousands of businesses and environmental organizations working together to support people and the planet.”

SKIMS specialises in shapewear and undergarments and the company is worth $4 billion, as per Forbes.