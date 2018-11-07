South Korea First Lady Praises Taj Mahal's Beauty, Architechture On Visit

South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook was flanked by UP ministers Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Srikant Sharma

South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook on Wednesday visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Flanked by Uttar Pradesh Ministers Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Srikant Sharma, she praised the beauty and architecture of the monument of love, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Agra was the last leg of her two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh.

She reached Lucknow on Monday evening. After attending a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, she went by road to the temple town of Ayodhya on Tuesday and took part in an event where more than 3 lakh 'diyas' were lit up on the banks of the Saryu river.