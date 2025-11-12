Bhopal Model Death: Boyfriend Booked Under 'Love Jihad' Law

Following the death of 27-year-old model and social media influencer Khushboo Ahirwar, popularly known as 'Diamond Girl', police have registered an FIR against her live-in partner, Qasim Hussain, based on statements by her family.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Adityaraj Singh said a case was filed on Tuesday night under sections related to assault, the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act (commonly referred to as the 'Love Jihad' law), and the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The investigation has been transferred to Chhola police station, which will probe all angles, including alleged coercion, assault, and religious conversion.

Officials had said Qasim and Khushboo were returning to Bhopal from Ujjain on Monday morning when Khushboo's health deteriorated inside a bus near Bhainsakhedi on Indore Road. Qasim took Khushboo to a nearby private hospital and reportedly fled when doctors declared her dead. He was arrested later.

The final postmortem report revealed that Khushboo was pregnant at the time of her death. Doctors determined the immediate cause of death to be a ruptured fallopian tube that caused internal bleeding - a pregnancy-related complication. Officials clarified that assault has not been confirmed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mayur Khandelwal said, "The cause of death is complications arising from pregnancy. There are no visible injuries on the body. The viscera has been preserved for forensic testing to confirm whether the rupture was natural or externally induced."

Earlier Suicide Attempt

Doctors have told the police that Khushboo had attempted suicide about a year and a half ago. Old cut marks, known as hesitation cuts, which are typically associated with suicide attempts, were found on her hands.

Police said the marks were at least a year old, suggesting that Khushboo had previously struggled with self-harm or mental distress.

Khushboo's family, however, remains unconvinced by the medical explanation. They have accused Qasim of murder, alleging that he refused to marry her after promising to do so. "Khushboo wanted to marry Qasim, but he kept delaying. When she pressed him for marriage, he killed her," said Lakshmi Ahirwar, Khushboo's mother.

Family members claimed they found bruises on Khushboo's body, alleging she had been beaten before her death. They also accused Qasim of deceiving her about marriage and religion.

According to police sources, Khushboo and Qasim had been in a live-in relationship for over a year and a half, living together in Bhopal. Qasim, who runs a cafe in the city, is originally from Ujjain.

Known by her Instagram handle @DiamondGirl, Khushboo was a familiar face in Bhopal's modelling circuit, with thousands of followers. A college dropout from Vidisha, she had been living independently in the city, managing small brand collaborations and modelling assignments.

'Love Jihad' Law

The inclusion of the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act, 2021, or the 'Love Jihad' law, has added a political dimension to the case. The Act criminalises religious conversion through coercion, deception, or marriage and carries stringent penalties.

Data presented recently in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly paints a grim picture of its enforcement. Between January 1, 2020, and July 15, 2025, a total of 283 cases were registered under the law. Of these, 197 cases (nearly 70%) remain pending in courts. In the 86 cases that have concluded, there were 50 acquittals, only 7 convictions, and one case that ended in a mutual compromise.