Bhopal Model Death: Post-Mortem Reveals Pregnancy, Family Alleges Murder

A 21-year-old model, Khushboo Verma (Ahirwar), was found dead under suspicious circumstances early Monday morning, sending shockwaves through Bhopal's fashion circuit. The post-mortem report has revealed that Khushboo was pregnant and that her fallopian tube had ruptured, leading to internal bleeding. Doctors have stated that the death occurred due to pregnancy-related complications, but the family alleges that she was murdered by her boyfriend, Qasim, with whom she had been in a live-in relationship for over a year and a half.

The accused, Qasim, originally from Ujjain, is currently in police custody and being interrogated. According to police sources, the couple was returning from Ujjain to Bhopal when Khushboo's health deteriorated inside a bus near Bhainsakhedi on Indore Road. Qasim stopped the bus and took her to a nearby private hospital in an auto-rickshaw.

Doctors declared her dead, after which Qasim reportedly fled the scene. He was later detained by the police. During questioning, Qasim told investigators, "Khushboo was carrying my child. We had known each other for two years. We met in a lounge, started talking on social media, and fell in love. Sixteen months ago, we began living together. We were planning to get married soon. I did not beat Khushboo or mistreat her."

Qasim claims he had informed Khushboo's family about their relationship just days before her death.

DCP Zone-4 Mayur Khandelwal confirmed that the autopsy found no external injury marks on the body. "The cause of death is complications arising from pregnancy. There are no visible injuries. The viscera has been preserved for further forensic testing to confirm whether the complications were natural or caused by an external factor," DCP Khandelwal said. He added that the minor marks seen on the body could be from "handling or placement on the stretcher."

Police said the investigation is continuing from all possible angles, including medical negligence, and domestic violence.

Khushboo's mother, Lakshmi Ahirwar, alleged that her daughter had been beaten and murdered. "There are blue marks all over her body. Her face was swollen, and her private parts were bruised. My daughter was brutally killed," she said, breaking down outside the hospital.

Her sister echoed the family's anguish, "She was strangled. We want justice. The man who killed her must be punished."

The family also recalled that Qasim had spoken to them three days earlier. "He told me, 'I am Muslim, but your daughter is with me. Don't worry, I'm taking her to Ujjain.' Later, Khushboo herself called and said, 'Don't worry, Qasim is a good man.' That was the last time we heard her voice," Lakshmi said.

Known by her Instagram handle @DiamondGirl, Khushboo was a rising face in Bhopal's modelling community. With thousands of followers, she regularly shared fashion shoots and brand collaborations. A college dropout, Khushboo had been living independently in Bhopal for three years, working part-time while pursuing modelling assignments.