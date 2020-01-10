Arrow Pierces Through 12-Year-Old Assam Archer's Shoulder During Training

Shivangini Gohain is being treated by a sports doctor at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi

A 12-year-old archer from Assam was airlifted to Delhi on Thursday after an arrow accidentally pierced through her shoulder during a training session.

The incident took place when the archer, Shivangini Gohain, was undergoing a regular training session at Chabua in upper Assam's Dibrugarh district.

The archer is being treated by a sports doctor at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, officials said, adding that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is bearing all the expenses of her treatment. Shivangini Gohain, a trainee at SAI, was, however, not part of the Khelo India Games, scheduled to begin in Guwahati on Friday.

"The Archer who met with an accident in Dibrugarh has been airlifted to Delhi. SAI is bearing all the expenses of her treatment, including air travel and a senior SAI official has been detailed to ensure that she gets the best treatment at the hospital without any problem," Sports Secretary RS Julaniya said in a statement.

