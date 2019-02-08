Digvijaya Singh Reacts To National Security Act Over Slaughter Of Cattle

Digvijaya Singh also said the Congress has never opposed construction of the Ram temple (File Photo)

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh on Thursday raised questions over imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) on three persons suspected of killing a cow in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district.

"NSA should not be imposed for this. The accused should have been charged under other relevant laws," Mr Singh told reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh.

The three accused -- Nadeem, his brother Shaqeel and Ajmal -- were charged under the NSA over killing of a cow in Kharkhali village of Khandwa district's Moghat area. The accused are currently in jail.

The police said Nadeem is a criminal and has been involved in many incidents of crime, including a similar incident.

The police took the step to maintain harmony, they added.

Ever since the Kamal Nath-led Congress government came to power in the state, it is first incident of a cow killing in which the NSA was invoked.

On questions asked by the reporters on Ram Mandir construction, Mr Singh said the Congress has never opposed it.

"The party respects all religions... The Congress neither asks to cast vote nor collects donations in the name of religion."