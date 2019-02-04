'BJP Gone From Madhya Pradesh Yet Oppression Prevails,' Says Mayawati

Mayawati lent support to Congress after it failed to reach majority mark in December election. (File)

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said that the government oppression "still prevails in Madhya Pradesh" and Chief Minister Kamal Nath has "failed to maintain law and order situation in Bhopal".

After the state elections that were held last year in November-December, the Congress won 114 seats in Madhya Pradesh but fell short of two seats to reach the majority mark in the 230-member assembly. The BSP then came in support to Congress and lent support of two BSP legislators.

"The people of Madhya Pradesh are feeling relieved now as the BJP government has gone from here. However, the initial functioning of the newly elected Congress government isn't satisfying people either. The government oppression still prevails in the state," said Mayawati who visited Madhya Pradesh on Sunday to review the poll preparedness of the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The initial work done by the state government has not generated much satisfaction among the people," she added.

Before the state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the BSP had denied forming a pre-poll alliance with the Congress, however, the party later extended support to help the Congress to form the government in the state, and also to keep the BJP out of power.