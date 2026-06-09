Khan Sir Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Coaching Firing Case

Popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir cannot be arrested in the coaching firing case for now. A Patna court on Tuesday granted him interim protection from the arrest.

Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir had filed an anticipatory bail petition in Patna civil court after he was named in an FIR in connection with vandalism at his coaching centre last week.

He lawyer had alleged that the FIR has been registered against his client as "part of a conspiracy to defame him".

Patna Police said on Friday that the educator was named in an FIR in connection with the case of vandalism of Khan Global Studies Institute.

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Police had detained two guards of the coaching centre for allegedly firing shots on the night of June 2 when a group of 15-20 people allegedly tore down the coaching centre's poster and threw stones at its premises.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed men throwing stones and indulging in vandalism at Khan Sir's institute. Later videos also emerged of the coaching centre guards firing in the air. The two guards seen in the footage were subsequently identified and detained.

During questioning, they told police that they fired two rounds each from their licensed .315-bore rifles after being instructed to do so. They further stated that Khan Sir was present at the spot when the incident occurred.

Later, police named Khan Sir and two others in the FIR under provisions related to attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

Following the vandalism incident, Khan Sir had earlier alleged that individuals from a rival coaching institute were behind the attack. Members of a rival institute on the other hand have accused Khan Sir of staging the incident, further escalating the controversy.