Delhi Court Grants Bail To 4 Accused In Khan Market Hoarding Case

A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted bail to four accused arrested in connection with a case related to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in restaurants in South Delhi, including Matrix Cellular CEO Gaurav Khanna.

While granting bail to the four accused, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg asked them to furnish a personal bond and a surety bond of Rs 50,000.

Other than Khanna, three other accused in the case -- Gaurav Suri, Satish Sethi and Vikrant -- were also granted bail by the magistrate court.

The court also imposed conditions that the accused shall not directly or indirectly try to influence the witnesses, shall not in any manner tamper with the evidence and shall join the investigation as and when directed by the investigating officer.

However, the court said that it will announce the verdict on the bail plea of the fifth arrested accused, Hitesh Kumar, tomorrow.

Yesterday, the court had reserved the order on their bail pleas and slammed the Delhi Police for issuing a government notification on May 7 related to the selling of COVID-19 equipment not above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) but registering the FIR in the present matter on May 5, two days before the notification.

The court said that the "job of the government is not like a terrorist..." and they will have to follow the law. The court also pointed out that they cannot penalise people before framing any law and then they will have to fill the vacuum when there is no law.

The court was hearing the bail pleas of Khanna, Gaurav Suri, Satish Sethi, Vikrant and Hitesh Kumar, which was opposed by the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police had registered a case under various offences dealing with cheating, disobedience to order enforced by a public servant, criminal conspiracy and violating the provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and thereafter, seized oxygen concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi.

The police had busted oxygen concentrators black-marketing rackets during a raid and recovered 105 concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market area.

The two restaurants, namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall, are owned by Navneet Kalra, who is allegedly on the run.