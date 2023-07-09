Khalistan Rally In Canada Overshadowed By Pro-India Gathering

The pro-Khalistan rally in Toronto turned out to be a damp squib today with several members from the Indian community also gathering at the venue with the national flag.

The Indian diaspora raised slogans like "Bharat Mata ki jai", "Vande Mataram" and "Long Live India".

The 'Khalistan freedom rally' poster had sparked outrage across India by calling India's High Commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma and Consul General in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava as "killers" of the Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

It came a month after Khalistanis, marking the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, put up a tableau of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with blood on her clothes and a poster that read, "Revenge of attack on Shri Darbar Sahib".

India summoned the Canadian envoy in New Delhi on Monday and issued a demarche over the increasing activities by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada.