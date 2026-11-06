Key Meet Between Farooq, Omar Abdullah And Upset J&K MLAs Today

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will hold a key meeting today with a group of disgruntled MLAs of his party, who have raised a banner of revolt after a recent cabinet reshuffle.

At least 18 of the 41 National Conference MLAs are demanding sweeping reforms in government and organisational functioning, accountability, and the removal of the Chief Minister's key aide.

Ahead of the crucial meeting, which will also be attended by NC president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, the dissenters held a meeting to firm up their united stand on the demands they made in a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister.

Besides the removal of Nasir Aslam Wani as the advisor to the Chief Minister, the dissenter group has demanded that the deputy chief minister, Surinder Choudhary, be divested of the PWD ministry immediately.

They have accused Choudhary of alleged "misconduct and corruption" and called for an independent and impartial examination of the allegations.

The disgruntled MLAs have expressed concern over a "growing disconnect between expectations of people and functioning of government" and flagged alleged misgovernance, lack of accountability and lack of consultation with the elected representatives.

Demanding the removal of Wani as advisor to the Chief Minister, the dissenters have accused the adviser of the "growing disconnect between the party leadership, elected representatives and the Government".

The dissenters have also demanded the replacement of non-performing ministers, the implementation of the election manifesto and a renewed fight for the restoration of J&K's special status and statehood.

Since last week, the group has held four meetings and vowed to fight for the "reforms" in the National Conference and seek accountability in governance.

"We have taken an oath to fight for internal democracy in the party. We want accountability, a roadmap for the implementation of the party manifesto and empowerment of MLAs," said an MLA.

The lawmakers insist that they are not rebels and only want to strengthen the party.

"We are not rebels. We want to strengthen the party. Everyone in the meeting wanted the party to remain united. We are only asking for accountability and not allowing the party and the government to be treated as a fiefdom of some individuals," said a senior leader.

He said the MLAs have taken an oath and resolved to push for reforms in the party and demands.