'BJP Misled Him, Gave Lollipop': Omar Abdullah's Party As MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi Quits

The resignation of Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has triggered a full-blown political slugfest between the ruling National Conference and the BJP, with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary accusing the Opposition party of misleading him with a "lollipop".

Choudhary also linked his exit directly to a statement made by BJP leader Ram Madhav in Jammu. Madhav had on Monday claimed that the massive gathering at Ruhullah's farewell rally in Budgam was held due to the "full blessings of our people."

Latching on to the remark, Choudhary said it proves the BJP's hand in breaking Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's NC.

"We have always said that the BJP is a powerful force trying to break the National Conference. And as soon as Aga Ruhullah resigned yesterday, Ram Madhav's statement came along with it," Choudhary said on Tuesday.

"Ram Madhav himself said that all the people who attended the programme that Aga organised yesterday were our people. So why are you coming to us to ask questions? You should ask (Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly) Sunil Sharma of the BJP," he told reporters when asked about Ruhullah's exit from the party.

"The BJP carries lollipops; today they gave one to Aga also," he added.

He said Ruhullah was a "decent and noble man who was misled".

"He was a decent man, a noble man. The BJP misled him, and yesterday the BJP itself said that Aga is our man. I am not saying this; Ram Madhav said this. When the party's national leaders are saying that our people went there to meet Aga, then that gathering is entirely BJP's," Choudhary said.

He reiterated that the NC had always maintained that the BJP was working to break the party from within.

Earlier on Monday, while speaking to the media in Jammu, BJP National Vice President Ram Madhav had said that the National Conference is seen breaking apart in front of everyone today.

"It has been due to the full blessings of our own people that today Ruhullah Mehdi is holding a separate rally," Madhav had said - a remark that has now triggered a fresh political storm in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ruhullah resigned on Monday, his father's death anniversary, accusing the NC leadership of betraying the massive mandate of 2024 and abdicating the struggle for restoration of rights after the abrogation of Article 370.