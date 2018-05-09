Key Dera Sacha Sauda Arrested From Kaithal

Ompal was involved in the violence that broke out in Panchkula, a police spokesperson claimed.
Ompal, who was arrested from Kaithal, was produced before a court in Panchkula, which sent him to a day's police remand, he added.
A case under relevant provisions was registered against him at sector-5, police station in Panchkula, he added.
CommentsFollowing the conviction of the Dera chief, violence had erupted in Panchkula and Sirsa, the Dera headquarters. It claimed 41 lives (including 6 in Sirsa) and left scores injured.
The Dera chief is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak district.