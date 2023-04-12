Keshub Mahindra Dies: 5 Points On Former Chairman Of Mahindra Group

Mr Mahindra was born on October 9, 1923, in Shimla and led the Mahindra Group for 48 years. He retired as chairman in August 2012, handing over the position to his nephew, Anand Mahindra.

According to Forbes, Mr Mahindra transformed the company from an assembler of Willysjeeps in India to a diversified conglomerate during his long tenure as chairman.

Keshub Mahindra played key roles in forging business alliances with global majors such as Mitsubishi, International Harvester, United Technologies, British Telecom and many others. With a net worth of $1.2 billion, Mr Mahindra was the oldest Indian billionaire on the Forbes list released earlier this month.

A page from Mahindra Group website, retrieved through Web Archive, says that Mr Mahindra was a graduate from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, in the US. He was living in Mumbai with his wife. Mr Mahindra is survived by three daughters and seven grandchildren.