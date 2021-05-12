Kerala Woman Killed In Palestinian Rocket Strike In Israel

A Keralite woman working in Israel was killed allegedly in a Palestinian rocket strike on Tuesday, her family members said.

They said the rocket fell on the residence of 31-year old Soumya in the city of Ashkelon while she was talking to her husband Santhosh, who is in Kerala, over video call in the evening.

"My brother heard a huge sound during the video call. Suddenly the phone got disconnected. Then we immediately contacted fellow Malayalees working there. Thus we came to know about the incident," Mr Santhosh's brother Saji told PTI.

Ms Soumya, hailing from Keerithodu in Idukki district, had been working as a housemaid in Israel for the last seven years, her relatives said.

Newly-elected MLA and Nationalist Congress Kerala leader Mani C Kappan condemned the incident.

On behalf of the state of #Israel, I convey heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms. Soumya Santosh, murdered by Hamas indiscriminate terror attack on innocent lives.

Our hearts are crying with her 9 years old son that lost his mother in this cruel Terrorist attack. — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) May 11, 2021

In a Facebook post, Kappan, who is representing Pala seat in the Kerala Assembly, said thousands of Keralites working in Israel were living in fear.

He also sought intervention of the Central and state governments in the issue.

