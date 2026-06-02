Kerala Man Receives Government Job Letter 21 Years After Exam, Misses Chance Due To Retirement Age

For Abdul Majeed, a government job remained a lifelong dream. But when the long-awaited appointment letter finally arrived at his doorstep, it came more than two decades too late. According to a report by Mathrubhumi English, the 61-year-old resident of Kalikavu in Kerala's Malappuram district recently received an official advice memo from the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) for the post of Part-Time Junior Arabic Teacher. Notably, Majeed had appeared for the recruitment examination in 2005 and was included in the rank list but never received an appointment during the list's three-year validity period.

The rank list expired in 2008, and like many candidates whose names remain uncalled, Majeed moved on with his life, eventually giving up hope of entering public service.

Then, in April 2026, an unexpected letter arrived.

The PSC issued him an advice memo on April 24, 2026, linked to a vacancy that had reportedly remained unfilled for years due to a shortage of eligible candidates. After multiple recruitment attempts failed to find a suitable replacement, the appointment process eventually drew from the old rank list, resulting in Majeed receiving the offer 21 years after he sat the examination.

By then, however, the opportunity had effectively slipped away.

According to official records, Majeed turned 60 on May 27, 2026, crossing the maximum age limit for joining government service. Although candidates typically have three months to complete formalities and assume charge after receiving an advice memo, his age now makes him legally ineligible to take up the post.

Majeed argues that the prolonged delay deprived him of the employment opportunity he had earned years ago. He says the vacancy remained unfilled for nearly 18 years, and had the appointment process been completed in a reasonable timeframe, he would have been able to join service.

"It took 18 years for the PSC to issue the advice memo. The appointment was delayed to such an extent that I have lost any realistic chance of serving in the post," Majeed told PTI.

The case has taken another twist because of a dispute over his date of birth. While his SSLC certificate records his birth date as May 27, 1966, Majeed maintains that he was actually born a year later, on May 27, 1967. He believes correcting the discrepancy could restore his eligibility and allow him to serve for at least another year. Seeking intervention, he has submitted petitions to Kerala's Education Minister and advocate N. Shamsudheen, and is awaiting a response.

The unusual case has since gone viral on social media, with many users criticising bureaucratic delays and questioning how an appointment linked to a 2005 recruitment process could reach a candidate only in 2026.