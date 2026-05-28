After 20 Years On Death Row In Saudi Prison, Kerala Man Abdul Raheem Returns Home

Abdul Raheem from Kozhikode, Kerala, has finally returned to India after spending two decades in a Saudi prison. The official X (formerly Twitter) account of India in Saudi Arabia confirmed on Thursday (May 28) that his flight had taken off, marking the end of a 20-year wait for his family. Raheem was imprisoned in Saudi Arabia since 2006 for the alleged murder of a Saudi minor. He had been on death row, but the authorities spared his life from the death penalty in 2024 after the victim's family accepted 1.5 million Saudi riyals (approximately Rs 34 crore) as blood money, which is called Diyah in Islamic law. It is basically the financial compensation paid to the victim or the heirs of a victim in such cases.

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Following years of legal and diplomatic efforts, Saudi authorities granted him a pardon and released him. During his time in prison, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia kept pushing for his case with local officials and regularly checked on his condition.

The Indian community played a big role, raising funds through a crowdfunding drive to support his legal battle.

"Shri Abdul Raheem, who was facing a death sentence, has been pardoned and released after spending 20 years in prison. Throughout this period, the Embassy consistently pursued his case with Saudi authorities and regularly monitored his well-being. Members of the Indian community also extended remarkable support through a crowdfunding campaign," India in Saudi Arabia wrote on X.

"We express our sincere gratitude to the concerned Saudi authorities for their cooperation, and to the Indian community for their unwavering support, solidarity and faith in the judicial process," the Embassy added. "The Embassy extends its warmest wishes to Shri Abdul Raheem and his family."

What was the case all about?

Raheem worked as an auto driver after reaching Saudi Arabia in 2006. He was apparently drawn to the Gulf to make more money. The same year, he got a job as a personal driver-cum-caretaker of a 15-year-old physically challenged boy, who also had a medical ailment where he breathed through an external device connected to his body.

According to Raheem, the boy allegedly misbehaved with him one day while he was driving. As he was trying to quieten him, his hand accidentally touched the external medical device, which got disconnected, and the boy died.

A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced him to murder, and the appeal court upheld this verdict in 2022. The decision was later confirmed by the country's Supreme Court.

However, after discussions with the victim's family, they settled for blood money.

"Our sincere Appreciation & Gratitude to our Riyadh Indian Embassy and Saudi Authorities for their continuous support and cooperation for getting pardon from execution from the family members of the deceased Late Anas and in resolving the case on humanitarian ground," one user wrote in the comment section of the post by India in Saudi Arabia.

"Welcome back and all the very best," one user said. Meanwhile, another thanked the authorities, "Great efforts and special thanks for our Embassy and other supporters."