Kerala Man Gets Sentenced To 66 Years In Jail For Sexually Abusing Niece

A court on Tuesday sentenced a man to a cumulative 66-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting his minor niece at her house here.

The Idukki Fast Track Court judge T G Varghese gave the 38-year-old man varying jail terms for the 66 years under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

But, the convict would concurrently serve 20 years imprisonment, said Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Shijo Mon Joseph.

The court imposed on him also a fine of Rs 80,000 and directed the district legal service authority to pay Rs 50,000 for rehabilitation of the victim, he said.

The man raped his niece who was 17 years old in 2021 by offering her alcohol and making her unconscious, said the prosecutor.

