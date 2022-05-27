Actor Vijay Babu Rape Case: Court To Hear Anticipatory Bail Plea Today

Kerala High Court posted bail plea of Vijay Babu tomorrow.

Kerala High Court posted the anticipatory bail plea of actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case against him tomorrow.

The court asked the prosecution to think about interim bail and observed that this would be a reasonable way.

While hearing, a single bench of Justice Gopinath P observed, "he has been in Dubai since the case was registered and that it would be better to grant him interim protection so that he comes back to India. Stringent conditions can then be imposed and the Court can then decide on his bail plea."

After the prosecution opposed this, Court asked the prosecution, "are you playing to the gallery or trying to ensure the victim gets justice? If we don't bring him here, how will she get justice?"

Yesterday, the counsel of Vijay Babu produced the return ticket of Babu which is for May 30 from Dubai.

Earlier Ernakulam South Police registered a case against Vijay Babu for sexual assault on an actress' complaint. After that, police also registered another case against him for disclosing the complainant's identity through Facebook.

