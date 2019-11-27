Kerala High Court Rejects Bail Plea Of CPM Men Charged Under Anti-Terror Law

High Court has rejected bail plea of CPM workers charged under UAPA. (File)

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of two Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers who were charged earlier this month under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court upheld the government's argument for not granting the bail. CPI (M) workers -- Alan Suhaib and Taha Fazal -- were detained in Kozhikode district on November 1 and later charged under various sections of the UAPA.

The duo was put behind bars on charges of distributing pamphlets condemning the killing of four Maoists in Palakkad district.

