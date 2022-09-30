Kerala Government To Withdraw Covid Lockdown Violation Cases

Besides Pinarayi Vijayan, higher officials and police chief also took part in the meeting.(File)

The Kerala government on Thursday decided to withdraw all cases registered for violation of COVID-19 norms during the lockdown period in the state.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Of over 1.40 lakh cases registered during the period, those related to the non-wearing off masks and violating social distancing norms would be withdrawn, a CMO statement said here.

Also, cases pertaining to incidents that are non-violent in nature, those registered in connection with public protests like the agitation led by the Public Service Commission (PSC) job aspirants, would also be withdrawn, it said.

A panel, comprising secretaries of home and law departments and police chief, would be constituted to submit a report on the cases to be withdrawn, the statement added.

Besides Pinarayi Vijayan, higher officials and police chief also took part in the meeting.

