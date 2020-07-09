Kerala Gold Smuggling Scandal To Be Probed By National Investigation Agency

The case involving the smuggling of 30 kg gold in Kerala will be taken over by the National Investigation Agency, the Union Home Ministry declared today, saying the "organised smuggling operation may have serious implications for national security".

The nod from the home ministry came as a political firestorm raged in the state over the case, in which the opposition Congress has alleged the involvement of CPM Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office.

The gold, concealed in a diplomatic package linked to the United Arab Emirates consulate in the state, was detected by the Customs Department at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 4.

The UAE said it is investigating the case and "the culprits who sought to tarnish the reputation of the UAE mission in India will not be spared".

A former employee at the UAE Consulate, Swapna Suresh, who was also a marketing officer for one of the firms linked to the Kerala government's Information Technology department, is among those who staked claim to the gold. Chief Minister Vijayan has denied that his office has any connection with the woman.

"This controversial woman in gold smuggling case has no connection with the Chief Minister's Office or IT department. How can this new gold smuggling case anyway related to state government? The parcel did not come to any of the state government agency. The parcel came for UAE consulate. If there is any failure how can state government be responsible? The state government has no role in it," Mr Vijayan had said.

Sources at the Chief Minister's Office told NDTV that the "contract of the concerned person has been terminated since the serious allegations emerged".