News Of 700 Crore Aid From UAE Came From Both Countries: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said that the reported aid of Rs 700 crore from the UAE for the flood victims was intimated to the world by the leaders of the two countries.

The Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party said earlier that the United Arab Emirates did not announce the $100 million aid for the state and asked Pinarayi Vijayan to reveal his source.

Mr Vijayan told the media that the offer of the aid was made by the ruler of the Emirates to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Both these rulers themselves intimated this to the world. The issue now is whether to accept or not. My view is it should be accepted," he said.

Elaborating, Mr Vijayan said the news was conveyed to him by Middle East businessman MA Yusuf Ali. "I did tell you this earlier too."

"He (Ali) met them (UAE rulers) and this was stated to him. When Ali informed me, I asked him if I can make this public. He said I can and I did."

The chief minister also told journalists to read a tweet by PM Modi on the subject.