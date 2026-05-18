Kerala Flood Survivor Hugs Rahul Gandhi, Blesses VD Satheesan At Oath Event

Walking to the stage in a green saree and clutching a black bag, Seethalakshmi Ammal looked every bit of an ordinary woman from a small town. However, the octogenarian from Paravur in Kollam district, known as 'Ammalu Amma', was anything but an ordinary presence at the oath-taking ceremony of Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan today.

Ammal had arrived early in the morning, standing in the crowd, holding up a photograph of herself with Satheesan. Journalists noticed her, reported her story, and soon the chief minister's staff guided her onto the stage, to the very heart of the celebrations.

Rahul Gandhi, before anyone else, stepped forward and embraced her warmly. Then it was Satheesan who was seen quietly explaining to those around him who she was and why she was there, making sure the people on stage understood the bond between them. After a few precious moments, she was gently guided to the side of the stage.

The story behind the bond goes back to the floods that devastated parts of Kerala years ago. It was then that Satheesan, serving as the MLA from Paravur, stood beside Ammal through her crisis and helped rebuild her life. He had then called her 'Ammalu Amma', and the name stayed.

Ammal has long considered Satheesan her own son. When reporters at the ceremony asked her as much, she did not hesitate: "He is my son."

She had come to Thiruvananthapuram with two wishes: to witness him take the oath as chief minister and to embrace him. She left with both her wishes fulfilled and with a hug from Rahul Gandhi as well.

In the middle of a grand political ceremony, this quiet, unhurried moment gave the day its most human touch.

"I applaud Chief Minister VD Satheesan's staff. Imagine the biggest function for a chief minister, and a media report of the lady caught the staff's attention," a Congress supporter said, adding, "It shows that the new chief minister and his team have their ear to the ground."