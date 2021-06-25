Kerala Doctors Intensify Protest Over Assault Of Junior Surgeon

Kerala doctors' protest: KGMOA had assured emergency department will not be disrupted (Representational).

The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) is set to intensify its protest on Friday over the non-arrest of an alleged police trainee, accused of assaulting a doctor on duty at the district hospital of Alappuzha.

Sharing the details of their boycott, KGMOA president Dr GS Vijayakrishnan said, "A doctor was assaulted by a police officer in Kerala. No arrest has been made yet. We are going to boycott all specialty OPDs at government hospitals and general OPDs for one hour, without hindering emergency and ICU services."

As part of the protest, specialty OPDs and non-emergency surgeries were to be boycotted in institutions across the state under the health department. The KGMOA had informed the government that other outpatient services will be suspended from 10 am to 11 am and protest rallies held in all institutions.

However, the KGMOA authorities had assured that the emergency department, emergency surgeries, labour room, IP treatment, Covid treatment, and preventive measures will not be disrupted.

The doctors at the district hospital in the Mavelikkara area of Alappuzha district have been protesting since June 3, alleging the inaction of police over an incident in which a junior consultant surgeon, Dr Rahul Mathew was assaulted by a COVID patient's relative on May 14.

According to the KGMOA, the accused in the case was a police trainee, and his mother -- a COVID patient -- was brought dead to the hospital.