Kerala Congress Chief Apologises For Derogatory Remarks Against CPI(M) Leader

KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Monday tendered an apology over his derogatory remarks against CPI(M) leader and former minister, MM Mani and said it was not intended.

Hours after the Mahila Congress held a protest today against the Left MLA by holding a cut-out of a chimpanzee with his face, Mr Sudhakaran justified the act at a press meet in New Delhi and made disparaging remarks against the Left leader saying he looked like that.

The Mahila Congress held a protest against Mani for his alleged remarks against a woman MLA, by holding a cut-out of a chimpanzee with Mani's face on it. The women's outfit later tendered an apology to Mani.

After receiving widespread criticism from various corners, in the Left party, K Sudhakaran issued a statement saying it was a mistake and expressed apologies.

"I felt that certain remarks I made in the press meet were unwarranted. When a question was asked about a person who has abused several people, I reacted out of anger without giving much thought to it. What came out of my mouth wasn't what I had intended. Without justifying it further, I tender a heartfelt apology," Mr Sudhakaran said.

When asked about the protest with the cut-out, Mr Sudhakran told reporters in the national capital that it was indeed his (Mani's) face and not their mistake.

"That's his face. We can show only the original right? It's not our fault (that he looks like that) and all we can do is to tell our creator (God) about it," Mr Sudhakaran had said.

When asked about the Mahila Congress' apology for the cut-out, Sudhakaran said they may have done that out of their decency.

"They may have done it out of their decency and elite upbringing. Mani doesn't have these. Why should I express an apology? I didn't say anything to apologise," Mr Sudhakaran had further said.

The Mahila Congress District committee in a statement said one of its activists brought the cut-out.

"As soon as it was brought to our attention, it was directed to be removed from the march. If the board used by Mahila Congress hurt the sentiments of Mani or his well-wishers, we tender an apology," Mahila Congress district president Lekshmi R, said.

State Minister, PA Muhammed Riyas, had sharply criticised Mr Sudhakaran and the Congress party and said the Mahila Congress removed the head of a chimpanzee and used Mani's head instead on the birthday of Nelson Mandela who fought against racism.

Riyas asked why the BJP required a state leadership when the KPCC president himself was ready to take forward the sangh parivar agenda.

The Mahila Congress was taking out a protest march to the Assembly against Mani's controversial remarks.

Mr Mani had recently in the Assembly said late RMP leader TP Chandrasekharan's wife became a widow "as it was her fate" and that neither the Left front nor the CPI(M) had anything to do with his killing.

The opposition Congress has been continuing their protest inside and outside the Kerala Assembly against the CPI(M) legislator's remarks.

