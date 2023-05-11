Kerala Chief Minister Calls Urgent Meeting Over Health Workers' Protection

Pinarayi Vijayan has called an urgent meeting over the protection of health workers. (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called an urgent high-level meeting over the protection of health workers after a woman doctor was stabbed to death by her patient, sources said.

Accused Sandeep was taken into police custody from his house on Tuesday night after a brawl with his neighbours. He was brought to the government hospital by Police for a mandatory medical checkup when he turned violent.

According to police, S Sandeep, 42 out of the blue stabbed house surgeon, Vandana Das, 23, when she was dressing his wounds. Having grabbed scissors from the dressing room, Sandeep, who was reportedly under treatment in a deaddiction centre, stabbed Vandana six times causing injuries to her abdomen and back.

He also attacked others and vandalised the hospital. A home guard and a sub-inspector also sustained stab injuries. Dr Vandana was shifted to KIMS hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Dr Vandana was a house surgeon at Azeezia medical college, Kollam and she was on duty at Taluk Hospital, Kottarakkara. She was the only daughter of Mohandas and Vasantha Kumari, residents of Kadunthurity in the Kollam district.

On Wednesday, Kerala's Kottarakkara magistrate court remanded accused G Sandeep for 14 days in the house surgeon Dr Vandana Das murder case.

