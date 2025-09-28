Kerala Boy, 12, Crushed By Coconut Tree While Trying To Catch Parrot: Cops

A 12-year-old boy died on Sunday after a coconut tree fell on him while he was attempting to catch a parrot near his home here, police said.

The boy has been identified as Muhammad Sinan, son of Sudheer and Sabiya, residents of Aluva.

According to police, the incident occurred in the afternoon when Sinan and four other children were playing near their house.

The children noticed a parrot perched on a dried coconut tree. In an attempt to catch it, they tried to fell the tree, which collapsed on Sinan, causing severe injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The body has been shifted to Kalamassery Medical College and will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem, police added.

Sinan was a seventh-standard student at Thottakkatukara Holy Ghost Convent School.

