'The Man Who Ran To Kerala...': BJP Leaders Hit Out At Rahul Gandhi

Senior BJP leaders, including party chief JP Nadda and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, lashed out at Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday night, accusing the Congress MP of disrespecting north Indians, and seeking to "divide and rule", during an election rally in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr Gandhi, who is in the southern state to campaign ahead of Assembly polls due in a few weeks, had said: "For the first 15 years I was a MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics... Kerala is very different because people are interested in issues... not just superficially, but going into details. I was telling students that I really enjoy Kerala and going to Wayanad."

"It is the way you do your politics. There is intelligence in what you do," he added.

For the first 15 yrs, I was an MP in north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues & not just superficially but going into detail in issues: Rahul Gandhi, in Trivandrum pic.twitter.com/weBG2T1WAf — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

Mr Gandhi is currently the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad.

He was earlier a three-term MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi - a Gandhi family stronghold that was flipped by the BJP in the 2019 election, during which he contested from both seats simultaneously, and retained his MP status after winning in Kerala.

Mr Gandhi may have viewed his comments as complimenting the political nous of the people of the state, where the Congress-led UDF is the primary opposition and has been fiercely targeting the ruling Left alliance on multiple issues, including corruption and unemployment.

However, the BJP was quick to hit back at his remarks, with some criticising Mr Gandhi for trying to "divide" the country and others for running down north Indians after they voted him out.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, whose father - K Subrahmanyam, a former civil servant - was from Tamil Nadu, referred to his pan-India upbringing and said "India is one... never divide us".

"I hail from the south. I am an MP from a western state. I was born, educated and worked in the north. I represented all of India before the world. India is one. Never run down a region; never divide us," he tweeted.

I hail from the South.



I am an MP from a Western state.



I was born, educated and worked in the North.



I represented all of India before the World.



India is one.

Never run down a region; never divide us. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 23, 2021

BJP chief JP Nadda offered a scathing retort, tweeting: "A few days back he was in the northeast, spewing venom against the western part of India. Today in the south he is spewing venom against the north. Divide and rule politics won't work... People have rejected this politics. See what happened in Gujarat today!"

A few days back he was in the Northeast, spewing venom against the western part of India.



Today in the South he is spewing venom against the North.



Divide and rule politics won't work, @RahulGandhi Ji!



People have rejected this politics. See what happened in Gujarat today! — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 23, 2021

Mr Nadda was referring to local body elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, in which the BJP is set to claim an overwhelming victory; the ruling party was winning in over 400 of 474 contested seats as counting progressed through Tuesday evening.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also tweeted, mocking Mr Gandhi for claiming to welcome issue-based politics after failing to understand the "pulse of your family's pocket-borough (Amethi)".

"So, Rahulji thinks that people in the north are not interested in issue-based politics? They were not interested in your empty promises, Rahulji. You couldn't understand the pulse of the people from your family's pocket-borough even after representing it for 15 years," he tweeted.

"Like Amethi was awash with saffron when the people realised your bluff, a day will come soon enough when even people in Kerala will make you run away," he added.

Like Amethi was awash with saffron when the people realised your bluff, a day will come soon enough when even people in Kerala will make you run away. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 23, 2021

Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Gajendra Singh Shekawat also hit out at Mr Gandhi.

Mr Shekawat appeared to take a dig at Mr Gandhi's Italian roots, tweeting: "North, South, East (or) West, no matter wherever you go Rahul Gandhi, you will always find Indians superficial. Because, to understand us, you have to be Indian first!"

North

South

East

West



No matter wherever you go Rahul Gandhi, you will always find Indians superficial.



Because, to understand us, you have to be Indian first! — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) February 23, 2021

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted: "Look at his gall. The man who ran to Kerala to save his Lok Sabha seat questions the intelligence of North Indians, including those who faithfully voted for his family for generations! Fact is...he was forced to run because of non-performance and lack of development."

Instead of accepting failure & ineptitude to show results he is trying to imply that he changed constituencies because the voters lacked intelligence!

It is this combination of arrogance & selfishness which is responsible for the state which Congress today finds itself in. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) February 23, 2021

Earlier today Mr Gandhi mounted an all-out attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's government; among other things he focused on a MoU signed with a US company that woul, he said, allow foreign vessels to fish in Kerala waters, thereby depriving local fishermen of income.

Mr Vijayan has strongly denied this, saying that state policy did not allow foreign vessels to carry out deep sea fishing in its waters. However, a government order was subsequently released, asking for the MoU regarding building of deep sea trawlers to be cancelled.