Gujarat Municipal Election Results LIVE: BJP Leading Big In Early Trends

Gujarat municipal body elections: The counting began at 9am today

The counting of votes to six municipal corporations of Gujarat began this morning. Voting took place on Sunday in 576 seats across six municipal corporations.

The ruling BJP is in power in these civic bodies.

The BJP has made big gains in early leads. The party is ahead in 106 seats and the Congress in 26 seats so far.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has said an average 46.08 per cent turnout was registered during voting which was held between 7 am and 6 pm on Sunday.

Votes are being counted for 192 seats across 48 wards in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, 120 seats across 30 wards in the Surat Municipal Corporation, 76 seats across 19 wards of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, 72 seats across 18 wards in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, 52 seats across 13 wards in the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation and 64 seats across 16 wards in the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation.

The counting began at 9am today.

Here are the Live Updates of the Gujarat Municipal Election Results:

Feb 23, 2021 11:50 (IST) Leads so far: BJP ahead of Congress in Gujarat municipal polls vote count

The BJP is ahead in 80 seats in Ahmedabad while the Congress is leading in 15.



In Bhavnagar, the BJP has gained in 20 seats and the Congress, seven.



The BJP is ahead in 26 seats in Jamnagar and the Congress in 7.



In Rajkot, the BJP leading in 30 seats and the Congress in eight.



In Surat, the BJP is leading in 45 seats to the Congress's 10. And in Vadodara, the BJP is ahead in 30 seats while the Congress is leading in eight seats.

Feb 23, 2021 11:50 (IST) The BJP is ahead in 391 seats and the Congress in 174 seats in the latest leads.

Feb 23, 2021 11:38 (IST) Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021: Big Lead For BJP In Early Trends In Gujarat Urban Civic Body Polls

Counting of votes in elections to six municipal corporations of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad and Vadodara, began this morning. The ruling BJP is in power in these civic bodies. Counting of votes in elections to six municipal corporations of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad and Vadodara, began this morning. The ruling BJP is in power in these civic bodies.

Feb 23, 2021 11:37 (IST) BJP leading in 58 seats



#GujaratLocalBodyPolls | As per initial trends, BJP is leading in Jamjodhpur, Thaltej, Vastrapur, Asarwa, Saijpur, Nava Vadaj & Navrangpura wards, Congress leads in Dariapur & Chandkheda wards and AIMIM is leading in Behrampura; BJP is leading in 58 seats & Congress in 8 seats - ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021