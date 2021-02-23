Big Lead For BJP In Early Trends In Gujarat Urban Civic Body Polls

Gujarat Municipal Election Results: Voting took place in 575 seats across six municipal corporations.

The BJP today took a big lead in Gujarat civic polls as votes were counted for elections to six municipal corporations including Ahmedabad and Vadodara. The polls are crucial for the ruling party as it is in power in these civic bodies.

Voting took place on Sunday in 576 seats across six municipal corporations.

The BJP is ahead in 231 seats and the Congress in 55 in the latest leads. In 2015, the BJP won 391 of these seats and the Congress ended up with 174.

Votes are being counted for 192 seats across 48 wards in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, 120 seats across 30 wards in the Surat Municipal Corporation, 76 seats across 19 wards of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, 72 seats across 18 wards in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, 52 seats across 13 wards in the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation and 64 seats across 16 wards in the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation.

The BJP is ahead in 80 seats in Ahmedabad while the Congress is leading in 15.

In Bhavnagar, the BJP has gained in 20 seats and the Congress, seven.

The BJP is ahead in 26 seats in Jamnagar and the Congress in 7.

In Rajkot, the BJP leading in 30 seats and the Congress in eight.

In Surat, the BJP is leading in 45 seats to the Congress's 10. And in Vadodara, the BJP is ahead in 30 seats while the Congress is leading in eight seats.