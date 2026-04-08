The Ezhava Factor: Kerala's Ultimate Kingmakers

Known as the backbone of the Communists, the Ezhavas, the single largest Hindu community in Kerala, are once again at the centre of the state's electoral conversation.

Accounting for roughly 20 to 23 per cent of the population, their numerical strength alone gives them enormous weight.

Spread across districts and present in nearly 40 to 45 constituencies in significant numbers, their voting behaviour has long had the ability to shape outcomes, often determining who ultimately forms the government.

Traditionally, the community has leaned towards the Left, with the LDF drawing consistent support over decades. This alignment has been rooted in a shared history of social reform and political mobilisation. At the same time, the Congress-led UDF has also enjoyed pockets of strong Ezhava backing, particularly in parts of central Kerala, making the community a crucial link between both fronts rather than the exclusive base of one.

What is making this election cycle different is the visible shift within a section of Ezhava voters towards the BJP. The BJP's strategy is to attract the non-SC votes, specifically the Ezhavas this election.

While still limited, estimates from ground reports suggest that 8 to 10 percent of Ezhava voters in certain constituencies are open to backing the BJP or its allies.

In a state where victory margins are often under 5 per cent, even this incremental shift is enough to disrupt traditional calculations. It is worrying not just for the Left but also for the Congress, which risks losing a share of its support in closely fought seats.

A key factor shaping Ezhava political behaviour has been the role of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, which has historically acted as a powerful social and organisational anchor for the community. While the SNDP's ideological roots are tied to the reformist teachings of Sree Narayana Guru, its political positioning has evolved over time.

In recent years, sections of its leadership have shown openness to engaging with the BJP, contributing to a slow but noticeable shift in voter sentiment.

At the same time, controversies such as the Left government's handling of the Sabarimala Temple issue have also had a ripple effect.

The Left also sought to recalibrate its outreach by organising an Ayyappa conclave in Pamba, a move widely seen as an attempt to engage with devout Hindu voters. While the Ezhava community is not monolithic in its response, debates around faith and tradition, especially those linked to Lord Ayyappa, have created discomfort among some sections, adding another layer of complexity to their political choices.

Despite not being the dominant caste in the classical sense, the Ezhavas are widely regarded as one of Kerala's most upwardly mobile and prosperous communities. Their presence spans small scale industries, coir and cashew sectors, trade networks and a large diaspora that contributes to remittance driven incomes.

This economic strength translates into social and political capital, giving the community an outsized influence compared to its numbers.

Election data from recent cycles underlines this influence.

In constituencies where Ezhavas make up more than a quarter of the electorate, the winning margin has frequently been narrow, often below 5 per cent.

Analysts estimate that in at least 25 seats, a swing in Ezhava votes alone can alter the result. Their cross regional presence also means their impact is not confined to a single belt but felt across coastal, semi urban and even urban constituencies. There has been a dip of at least 7 per cent in lefts Ezhava support in the last ten tears which could have benefitted the BJP, say experts.

At the same time, welfare politics and governance continue to play a role in shaping voter sentiment. Sections of the community remain aligned with the LDF due to its welfare schemes and local level organisational strength, while others are responding to issues such as unemployment, rising prices and aspirations for better opportunities.

This has made the Ezhava vote less predictable and more responsive than in previous elections.

In a state where small shifts can have large consequences, the Ezhavas are no longer just a core vote bank but the defining swing factor that could decide the final outcome.