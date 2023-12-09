KCR Recovering Well After Hip Replacement Surgery, Says Hospital

"The treating doctors are satisfied with the progress of Rao," the bulletin said.

Doctors treating former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who underwent a hip replacement surgery following a fracture due to a fall at his residence, are satisfied with his progress post the operation, the hospital said on Saturday.

Mr Rao (69) is medically stable, pain free and has rested well through the day, the Yashoda hospital, where he was being treated, said in a bulletin.

He is being continuously assessed and monitored by the multi-disciplinary team of doctors, it said.

As per standard international practice guidelines of early ambulation which prescribes that the patient be made to walk within 12 hours, Rao was mobilised from the bed and was made to walk under the supervision of the operating orthopaedic surgeon and physiotherapy team, it said.

He has been given a schedule of exercises for his rehabilitation to aid speedy recovery, it said.

"The treating doctors are satisfied with the progress of Rao," the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav telephoned Rao's son and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and enquired about the BRS supremo's health.

Akhilesh Yadav wished for the speedy recovery of the former Telangana chief minister, the latter's office said.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said he visited Rao in the hospital on Saturday.

"Visited KCR gaaru in hospital today & also met @SantoshKumarBRS. Glad to know that he's stable & that his health is improving. Our prayers are with him & hope he recovers completely and swiftly. Hope to see him back in action soon, inshallah," Mr Owaisi said on X (formerly Twitter).

Renowned religious guru Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji visited the former CM in the hospital, Rao's office said.

Mr Rao (69), was taken to the Yashoda Hospitals at Somajiguda in the city after the fall at his Erravelli residence near here Thursday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders on Friday expressed concern over Rao's injury and wished him speedy recovery.

Mr Rao, who quit as chief minister on December 3 following his party's defeat in the recent Assembly elections, was staying at his farmhouse at Erravelli near here and had been meeting party leaders and common people.

