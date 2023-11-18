'KCR Most Corrupt,' Alleges Vijayshanti Day After Joining Congress

After joining Congress on Saturday, Telugu actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is the 'most corrupt person'.

Vijayshanti told ANI "BJP has not taken any decision. KCR is the most corrupt person and his family too and they are grabbing money, land, everything. When BJP knows each and everything why are they not taking action against KCR? Then we came to know that BJP and BRS are one, which is why BJP is not taking action against KCR. He should be put behind the bars."

Soon after joining the party, the Congress general secretary KC Venugopal appointed her as the Chief Coordinator of the Campaign and Planning Committee for the November 30 Telangana Assembly polls.

Ahead of the Telangana assembly polls, former MP and veteran actor Vijayashanthi resigned from the BJP and rejoined the Congress party on Friday in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge at an event in Hyderabad.

Her return to the Congress comes at a time when the party is leading an aggressive campaign for the 2023 Telangana election scheduled to be held on November 30.

Vijayshanti, was a big star in South Indian cinema when she started her political career with the BJP in 1997. She quit the party and joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) during its fight for a separate Telangana. She was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009.

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.

