Before She Was Killed, Sedatives Put Kathua Girl Into Coma: Doctors Kathua gang-rape and murder: The doctors, after examining the viscera, pointed out that the medicine forcibly given to the child contained Clonazepam salt

The eight-year-old girl was gang-raped and murdered in Jammu's Kathua in January Overdose of sedatives, forcibly given to an eight-year-old girl while she was being kept in captivity in Kathua in January this year, could have pushed her into a coma before she was killed, forensic medical experts have said.



The crime branch of the Jammu and Kashmir police, probing the brutal gang-rape and murder case of the eight-year-old girl, sent a sample of her viscera to a forensic laboratory earlier this month to examine the effect of "mannar" candies (or local cannabis) and Epitril 0.5 mg tablets, forcibly given to the girl by the accused.



According to the medical opinion received recently by the crime branch, the doctors said the tablet given to the eight-year-old girl could have pushed her into a state of shock or coma.



The crime branch had asked the medical experts to check the effect of the medicine on an eight-year-old girl with an empty stomach.



The crime branch decided to seek further medical opinion after it was claimed by the accused and their lawyers in the court, as well as on social media through their supporters, that it was impossible that the girl could not have cried for help when such an alleged brutal attack was happening on her.



The doctors, after examining the viscera, pointed out that the medicine forcibly given to the child contained Clonazepam salt and had to be given under medical supervision, keeping in mind the age and weight of the patient.

The eight-year-old girl from the Bakarwal nomadic community was allegedly kidnapped on January 10 by the nephew of the main accused, Sanji Ram, and later killed.



"She was forcefully administered five tablets of Clonazepam of 0.5 mg each on January 11, 2018 which is higher than the safe therapeutic dose. Subsequently more tablets were given... the signs and symptoms of an overdose may include drowsiness, confusion, impaired coordination, slow reflexes, slowed or stopped breathing, coma (loss of consciousness) and death," according to the medical expert.



The peak concentration of Clonazepam is achieved in the blood after one hour to 90 minutes of oral administration and its absorption is complete, "irrespective of administered either with or without food", according to the concluding opinion of the medical expert.



The opinion would be submitted before the district and sessions court in Punjab's Pathankot, hearing the matter, after the summer break next week.



The trial of the case was shifted from Kathua in Jammu to Pathankot on the directions of the Supreme Court.



The doctors, however, could not give any laboratory analysis of 'mannar' candies and said "it is difficult to comment on the effect its co-administration with Clonazapem" would have.



Her body was recovered on January 17.



