Kathua Girl's Father Hopeful After Centre Approves Death Penalty For Child Rape

The Kathua girl was found dead in a forest in Kathua district in January, a week after she went missing while grazing horses.

All India | | Updated: April 22, 2018 05:32 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kathua Girl's Father Hopeful After Centre Approves Death Penalty For Child Rape

The girl's father said a child is a child and there is no religion -- Hindu or Muslim -- in his being.

New Delhi:  The father of an eight-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir in January, expressed hope of getting justice, after the Union Cabinet introduced death penalty for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years.

"It is good if the government has passed the ordinance to award death penalty to rape convicts of children below the age of 12 years. We are hopeful of getting justice," the girl's father said.

"We are simple people and do not know the nitty-gritty of such decisions," he said.

However, he said, whatever the government is doing is good and "we are hopeful of getting justice for our child."

He said a child is a child and there is no religion -- Hindu or Muslim -- in his being.

His daughter was found dead in a forest in Kathua district in January, a week after she went missing while grazing horses.

Comments
Crime Branch of the local police, which is investigating the case, had arrested eight persons and accused six of them, including a special police officer and a juvenile of holding her captive inside a small temple, raping her repeatedly before killing her.

A sub-inspector and a head constable are the other two accused in the case and charged with destroying evidence for monetary benefits.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kathua Rape and Murder CaseDeath penalty for child rape

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20

................................ Advertisement ................................