Kathua Girl's Father Hopeful After Centre Approves Death Penalty For Child Rape

"It is good if the government has passed the ordinance to award death penalty to rape convicts of children below the age of 12 years. We are hopeful of getting justice," the girl's father said.
"We are simple people and do not know the nitty-gritty of such decisions," he said.
However, he said, whatever the government is doing is good and "we are hopeful of getting justice for our child."
He said a child is a child and there is no religion -- Hindu or Muslim -- in his being.
His daughter was found dead in a forest in Kathua district in January, a week after she went missing while grazing horses.
A sub-inspector and a head constable are the other two accused in the case and charged with destroying evidence for monetary benefits.