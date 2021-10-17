Kashmiris Not Involved In Recent Targeted Civilian Killings: Farooq Abdullah

The killings are an attempt to defame Kashmiris, Farooq Abdullah told reporters (File)

Kashmiris are not involved in the recent civilian killings in the union territory, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said today, adding, these attacks were carried under a conspiracy to defame Kashmiris.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also termed these incidents an attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the union territory.

"These killings are unfortunate and done under a conspiracy. Kashmiris are not involved in these killings. It is an attempt to defame Kashmiris," Mr Abdullah told reporters.

Two non-natives were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Pulwama districts on Saturday.

Between October 2 and October 8, seven civilians, including four from the minority communities, were killed by terrorists in Kashmir, triggering fear among the people in the Valley and criticism of the security apparatus by political parties.

Asked about the National Security Advisor-level talks between India and Pakistan, Farooq Abdullah said any initiative that leads to friendship is welcome.

"We should pray and hope that there is friendship between the two countries and we can live (in peace)," he added.