Kashmiri Teen Goes From Rs 600 A Day As Labourer To Scoring 601 In NEET

Umar Ahmad Ganai has now become a local hero.

Having to work as a labourer by day did not keep a 19-year-old from Kashmir from studying through the night and chasing his dream of becoming a doctor. His efforts paid off on Tuesday when he found out that he had cracked the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) with a score of 601.

Umar Ahmad Ganai, who is from Pulwama, was working as a painter in a neighbouring village when he got the news that promises to change his life.

A large number of people are now visiting his home in Pulwama. He's being garlanded and relatives are distributing sweets.

Umar said he was earning Rs 600 a day as a labourer and has been studying through the night for the past two years. "It was a very tough time. I used to work as a labourer during the day and study in the evening. Today, my hard work has paid off," he said.

"My message to everyone is work hard. It will never go to waste" he added.

In neighbouring Kulgam district, celebrations are underway in the family of Sayed Saiad, an Imam. His twin daughters, Syed Tabia and Syed Bisma, have scored 625 and 570 in NEET.

"I felt very happy when I saw I have scored very well. I was even happier when l found out that my sister has also made it," said Syed Tabia

Syed Bisma said that, given their scores, they are confident that both sisters will get admission in a good medical college. "I was very nervous before the results. But once they were out, both of us qualified. Even our parents are so happy" she said.