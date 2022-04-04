Kashmiri Pandit Shot At In Fourth Terrorist Attack In Valley In 24 Hours

This is the fourth attack by terrorists in Kashmir Valley since yesterday

A shopkeeper in Kashmir's Shopian district was shot at this evening, in what is the fourth terrorist attack in the Valley since yesterday.

Bal Krishan, a Kashmiri Pandit, received bullet injuries on his hand and leg and was taken to an Army hospital in Srinagar. According to reports, his condition is stable.

Earlier today, terrorists shot at CRPF personnel in Srinagar's Maisuma area, killing one and injuring another. The two paramilitary personnel were rushed to the SMHS Hospital, where one of them was declared dead on arrival.

The area was cordoned off and a search operation for the attackers launched.

Condemning the killing, National Conference's Omar Abdullah tweeted, "I add my words of condemnation to those of my colleagues & send my condolences to the family of the CRPF jawan killed in the line of duty. Prayers for the injured jawan in the hope that he makes a full recovery."

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: "Condemn attack on CRPF personnel in Maisuma this afternoon. This senseless violence doesn't yield anything apart from inflicting miseries on the innocent families of those killed. My condolences to the family and prayers for the injured." JK Pradesh Congress Committee and the Apni Party also condemned the killing of the CRPF personnel.

The attack on the CRPF men came just hours after two migrant workers were shot at in Pulwama. "Both the injured were rushed to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off," police said.

Two other migrant workers were also targeted yesterday.

There has been a series of attacks on non-local workers in last one month.