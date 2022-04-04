Paramilitary Personnel Killed, Another Injured In Terrorist Attack In Srinagar

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched

A CRPF personnel was killed and another was injured on Monday during a terrorist attack in Srinagar, just hours after two migrants workers were shot at in Pulwama.

The injured security personnel were rushed to SMHS Hospital.

The terrorists fired at a joint check point of security forces. After attack, the terrorists managed to escape.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to track down the terrorists, said officials.

Earlier today, two non-local labourers, hailing from Bihar, were injured in an attack by terrorists in Pulwama district. This was the second attack on migrant workers since yesterday.