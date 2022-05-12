Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead By Terrorists In Government Office In J&K

The police say two terrorists barged into the government office and shot Mr Bhat at point-blank range.

Terrorists killed a man in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir today in what appeared to be yet another instance of a targeted attack. Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was fired upon at the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora village. He was critically injured and was been shifted to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The police say two terrorists barged into the government office and shot Mr Bhat, an employee there, at point-blank range.

"#Terrorists fired upon one employee namely Shri Rahul Bhat from #minority community in Tehsildar office Chadoora, #Budgam. He has been shifted to hospital," the Kashmir zone police tweeted confirming the news.

Today's attack is the latest in a series of targeted attacks on migrant workers and local minorities that have been sweeping Kashmir over the last eight months.

The targeted killings had started in October, the victims being mostly migrants from outside Jammu and Kashmir who came in search of jobs, and indigenous Kashmiri pandits.

In October, seven civilians were killed in five days -- among them a Kashmiri Pandit, a Sikh and two non-local Hindus.

Shortly after, Sheikhpora - home to the minority Kashmiri Pandit community -- started resembling a ghost town with most families moving out.

Security forces have intensified their operations and launched a major crackdown on alleged separatist supporters.

At least 168 terrorists are operating in Jammu and Kashmir while 75 have been killed in encounters with security forces this year, officials said.

Among those neutralised include 21 foreign mercenaries, they pointed out.

The opposition Congress has often accused the BJP-led Centre of failing to protect the people of the valley.