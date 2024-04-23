Pak Terrorists Carried Out Rajouri Targeted Attack, Used US-Made M4 Rifle

Over 20 years ago, Mr Razaq's father was also killed by terrorists in the same area. (Representational)

Two Pakistani terrorists shot dead a government employee in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri in a targeted attack on Monday evening, the police said, adding that a case has been registered under anti-terror laws.

Mohammad Razak, an employee at the social welfare department, was shot outside his home in the district's Shahdra Sharief. He died of his injuries in a hospital.

His brother, a soldier in the territorial army, was also with him when the terrorists opened fire. They tried to kidnap him but he managed to escape unhurt, a senior officer said.

According to the police, the terrorists used a US-made M4 rifle and a pistol in the attack. “We have recovered bullets of M4 rifle used in the attack. A cordon and search operation has been jointly launched by the army and police to track down attackers," a senior police officer said.

Over 20 years ago, Mr Razaq's father was also killed by terrorists in the same area.

The attack comes after two non-locals were targeted in Anantnag and Herpora area of Shopian district. A migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in a targeted attack in Anantnag on Wednesday just a week after a resident of Dehradun was shot at by terrorists in south Kashmir's Herpora.

Last year, Rajouri and Poonch witnessed a series of terrorist attacks in the region, in which 20 army soldiers were killed. Following the attacks, the army inducted at least three more brigades in the region to prevent attacks and safeguard the strategically important region bordering Pakistan.

Both areas are part of the Anantnag constituency which will go to polls on May 7.