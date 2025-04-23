Pahalgam Terror Attack: Schools Closed In Rajouri Amid Shutdown Call

All government and private schools in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district remained closed on Wednesday, April 23, in view of a complete shutdown in the Kashmir valley issued by various associations in the area, according to an official statement.

According to the Chief Education Officer (CEO), Rajouri, the decision was taken as a precautionary measure in response to the call for a shutdown, which was called by various associations and political parties in solidarity with the victims and condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of innocent tourists.

Meanwhile, as the nation comes to terms with the devastating loss, political parties as well as traders' unions in the region today have collectively called for a complete shutdown in the Kashmir valley in solidarity with the victims' families and condemnation of the attack.

Speaking to ANI on the complete shutdown in the valley, Bashir Ahmad Kongposh, General Secretary of the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Association, said that the complete shutdown was to show a strong condemnation and protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Following the heart-wrenching incident that happened yesterday, the Kashmir traders and manufacturers association will be in complete shutdown today. We have protested against it and condemn this act as strongly as possible. Islam doesn't allow such things where people get killed... It is the death of humanity... We are really against these acts... Yesterday we had a meeting on the shutdown... We also want to keep these acts away from the region... In solidarity, we have called for a total shutdown in response to the attack," Kongposh said.

Business communities in Poonch also held protests, calling for a complete shutdown in response to the terror attack on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir extended their support to the call for a Kashmir Bandh (shutdown) on Wednesday to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack and show solidarity with the victims' families.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has appealed to the people to make the Bandh a "complete success" and condemn the attack.

In a social media post on X, JKNC wrote, "On the instruction of the Party President, JKNC joins the collective call for a bandh in strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. We appeal to the people of J&K to ensure the hartal called by religious and social leaders is a complete success."

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has expressed solidarity with the victims' families and supported the shutdown, calling it an "attack on all of us".

Jammu-Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has termed the attack an "assault on the very soul of Jammu and Kashmir" and has also extended its support to the Bandh.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to support the shutdown and peacefully protest against the "heinous crime".

