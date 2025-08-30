'Human GPS', Terrorist Behind 100 Infiltrations, Killed In J&K

One of the two terrorists who were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez sector last week has been identified as Bagu Khan, popularly known as 'human GPS'.

Bagu Khan, also called 'Samundar Chacha', was wanted by security forces for decades as he was involved in more than 100 infiltration bids since 1995. According to officials, he knew all the infiltration routes and used to facilitate them without getting caught - hence getting the name 'human GPS'.

Officials found his identity card, which mentioned that he was a resident of Pakistan's Muzaffarabad.

'Samundar Chacha' was also associated with terrorist Hizbul Mujahideen, sources said.

He was killed on August 23 as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC). According to the Army, alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged the intruders, which resulted in the terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. During retaliation, the security forces neutralised him, along with another terrorist.

"Based on intelligence provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gurez Sector. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists," the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said on X.

The other terrorist is also a Pakistani, sources said. However, he has not yet been identified.