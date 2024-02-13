Terrorist Who Killed Workers From Punjab In Srinagar Arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir police has cracked a case of migrant workers' killing with the arrest of a terrorist from Srinagar. Adil Manzoor, who was behind the targeted attack on two migrant workers from Punjab last week was arrested today. The weapon used in the crime, a pistol, has also been recovered, police said.

Handlers in Pakistan are using social media platforms to recruit attackers, said the police.

"Adil Manzoor was arrested on the basis of clinching evidence. He was in contact with his handler in Pakistan. He has impressed upon him to do some terror attack here in Srinagar. Weapon of offence was also provided by him. The weapon has been recovered now," said IGP Kashmir VK Birdi.

#WATCH | J&K | IGP Kashmir VK Birdi gives details on the incident where two residents of Amritsar, Punjab were killed by terrorists in Srinagar, on February 7.



Amritpal and Rohit (the deceased) worked as carpenters here. They were returning to their house

The carpenters from Amritsar - Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih were shot dead last Wednesday in Srinagar's Shahheed Gunj area, in the first targeted killing of the year by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. While Singh died on the spot, Masih died of his injuries a day later at the SKIMS Hospital in the city.

The killings drew condemnation from Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and several political parties. The terror incident also found mention in the Lok Sabha, with Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh expressing concern over the death of the two workers from his state.

"This is a matter of concern. What is the reason behind the killings? The government there has termed it as a terrorist attack. There is a need to take care of their families," he said.

In Jammu, a handful of activists of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD) held a protest. Civil society members held demonstrations in several areas of Kashmir, including at Srinagar's Lal Chowk, to protest the killing, while BJP workers held a candlelight march at Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk.

In Kashmir, demonstrations were also held at Pulwama, Kulgam, Handwara and Anantnag towns.

Last year, terrorists had carried out three attacks on non-local workers, resulting in the death of two and injuries to three others.